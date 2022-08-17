'You're never too old to start to learn to dance!': Lexington seniors back dancing since start of pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you ever think picking up a hobby is impossible because of your age, you might want to think again.

Maybe you've heard that before but if you don't believe it, let a group of dancers explain it.

"We have such a great group of women, and they're just fun to be with," said Cindy Hougland.

"I'll be 70 in September and I feel like I can still move pretty good," said Roslyn Young.

Introducing the Prime Time Dancers at the Lexington Senior Center! How excited am I to put this together? I feel like dancing with them! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/XtqEsdOy6u — Austin Pollack (@AustinPollackTV) August 17, 2022

The studio at the Lexington Senior Center is more than just a place for an activity. Led by coach Jode Rose, this has been a lifestyle and routine for seniors from Lexington.

"If you just sit down, you just waste away," said Young. "Most of my time is either dancing or an exercise group."

The team brings Roslyn back to the days of dance recitals and after-school lessons.

"When I was a child, I used to take dancing classes," she said. "And then I've always loved to dance. I'm from Motown, so you have to dance."

Now back in stride since the beginning of the pandemic, it's like singing a familiar tune, except this is dancing to a familiar rhythm.

"I'm always moving, whether it's in the grocery store, a doctor's office, I just love music so I'm always dancing," said Hougland.

Like many sisters do, it's somewhat of a tradition to share things growing up. Hougland, in a way, shared the spotlight.

"You'd be looking in the crowd at a wedding and there's my sister dancing all by herself, and I'm sitting on a chair envying her, you know?" she said.

Now, this is her time to shine.

"It has given me more confidence," she said. :I mean, I would never have danced in front of a group, are you kidding me? No, maybe at home by myself, but now I don't really care. If I hear music, I dance. I love it."

Age is just a number. You get one shot at life. Make the most of it and dance like nobody's watching, even if someone is.

"I'll be doing it as long as I can," Young said.

"You're never too old to start to learn to dance!" said Hougland.

The Prime Time Dancers have performed at UK games, Roller Derby, Legends' games, and much more!