Youth baseball team looking to keep up winning ways in Cal Ripken World Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local youth baseball team has the chance to go to the World Series and is looking for some help in getting there.

The 10U Southeastern Crush won their region tournament to earn the right to go, but to get there, they'll need some help.

"We've been winning a lot," head coach Dustin Thacker said.

That isn't surprising to Thacker. He has coached the kids since they have been playing t-ball.

"When we first started, we were just trying to focus on catching the ball, throwing the ball, and just doing very basic skills," Thacker said. "And now they do things at 10 years old where you look out there and say 'I don't know if I can do that."

In one month, Thacker and the Crush will travel to Indiana to play in the World Series, and they plan to keep up their winnings.

"We never seen or played another team in this," Lincoln Gayheart, a player on the team, said. "We really don't know what to expect. Just win, you know."

But getting there isn't easy. While the 10U Crush tune up their skills, they'll also do some fundraising for the trip ahead.

Thacker knows that the parents and players sacrifice a lot throughout the year and says he doesn't want to see anyone miss out on this trip due to money.

The 10U Crush expect this trip to be a home run by bringing back some hardware.

To help the team, you can donate here.