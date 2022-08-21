Recovery Cafe addresses housing struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — On Saturday, Recovery Cafe in Lexington brought awareness to the need for resources for those recovering from addiction. Highlighted at the event was the need for housing as a resource.

The community center held an outreach event to help inform neighbors about the challenges of overcoming addiction.

Organizers explained how a lack of housing is one of the top hurdles people face when they're trying to get sober.

They hope that through outreach events like Saturday's, Recovery Cafe can take away some of the stigma landlords and housing coordinators associate with recovering addicts.

"Having shelter is one of the basic human needs and we all need to start to grow," said executive director for Recovery Cafe Jason Robinson. "So when one of those is missing and someone is spending all their time and resources trying to figure out how to build a shelter, for example, or where are they going to sleep for the night, or what area of town they're going to, or what bridge can they go to that's a safe place, then they don't have the emotional and physical resources to commit to their recovery."

Recovery Cafe is working on opening a second location called Kate's Place that would focus more on the housing aspect of recovery.

The Recovery Cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday on Versailles Road.