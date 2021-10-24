Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunity

Actions

Required 10-digit dialing starts today in Lexington, NKY

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
phones.jpeg
Posted at 6:01 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 06:01:48-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Starting Sunday, people in Lexington and northern Kentucky must dial all 10 digits of a phone number, even if the call is local.

This change is being made in preparation for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's new number.

Similar to dialing 911 for emergencies, people across the country will be able to dial 988 to reach the lifeline.

Since the 859 area code has some seven-digit numbers that begin with 988, the Federal Communications Commission will require 10-digit dialing for local calls.

The lifeline will go into effect in July 2022. Until then, people are still asked to call 1-800-273-8255 when in crisis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps