Salvation Army Food Angel locations 2024

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 and Kroger have partnered with the Salvation Army for the annual Food Angel program. All you have to do is pick up a Food Angel ornament at one of the participating Kroger locations and just add it to your cart.
Participating Kroger locations include the following:
- Lexington locations
- 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, 859-273-1100
- 150 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 190, 859-278-6228
- 1650 Bryan Station Road, 606-293-5969
- 1808 Alexandria Drive, 859-276-3556
- 3650 Boston Road, 859-223-8088
- 3101 Richmond Road, 859-268-6006
- 4750 Hartland Parkway, 859-273-2557
- 1060 Chinoe Road, 859-335-4706
- 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, 859-219-1091
- 1600 Leestown Road, Suite 150, 859-259-0933
- 704 Euclid Avenue, 859-687-3260
Campbellsville location
- 399 Campbellsville Byp Suite 100, 270-465-6065
- Corbin location
- 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway, 606-526-1717
- Danville location
- 200 Skywatch Drive, 859-236-3987
- Georgetown location
- 106 Market Place Circle, 859-317-6080
Harrodsburg location
- 844 South College Street, 859-734-0078
London locations
- 1805 North Main Street, 859-864-4311
- 1732 West Highway 192, 606-878-1254
Middlesboro location
- 515 North 12th Street, 606-248-3410
- Morehead location
- 300 Kroger Center, 606-783-1476
Mt. Sterling location
- 810 Indian Mound Drive, 859-497-4314
- Nicholasville locations
- 170 Bellerive Boulevard, 859-219-1058
- 995 South Main, 859-881-9037
- 200 East Brannon Road, 859-971-4300
Richmond location
- 890 Richmond Plaza, 859-624-1091
- Somerset locations
- 50 Stonegate Center, 606-678-0202
- 181 South Highway 27, 606-678-5147
- Stanton location
- 179 West College Street, 606-663-2873
- Versailles location
- 212 Kroger Way, 859-873-7704
Winchester location
- 1661 Bypass Road, 859-745-4959