Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign underway

Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:23:25-05

(LEX 18) — You can give back this holiday season by donating to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

The campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser. It raises funds for many of the year-round programs that The Salvation Army offers to the central Kentucky community, which includes their Emergency Shelter and Food & Clothing Bank.

All the donations that are raised through the Red Kettle campaign remain in the communities from which they were collected.

This year's honorary chair is former UK basketball player Jack "Goose" Givens.

