The Salvation Army Angel Tree in need of toy donations

LEX, KY - LEX 18 — It is easy to give a gift to a child in need and you can be that angel for a child specifically in your area. You can pick your Angel from the Angel Tree at Fayette Mall, November 12 through December 10, on Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Walmart and The Central Kentucky Salvation Army have also made it simple this year by allowing donors to shop online at WalmartAngelTree.Org

In Lexington drop off any new toys, bikes, books, coats, hats or other items to the former Valvoline Headquarters at 3499 Blazer Parkway, Lexington, Ky 40509. The Angel Tree distribution warehouse location for 2021 is open for drop-offs December 1-10 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.