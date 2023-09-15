Scholastic Gifts Harry Potter Books to Students to Celebrate Anniversary

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The wizarding world of Harry Potter gained some fans in Winchester Friday as third and fourth-grade students were gifted the first book in the legendary series.

September marks 25 years since Scholastic Books released “Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone.” To celebrate the occasion, Scholastic Books is donating 25,000 copies of the book to all 78 of the Scripps Howard Fund’s Title 1 partner schools and a select few nonprofits across the United States. The donation is part of Scholastic’s “Welcome to Hogwarts” campaign.

Friday, Strode Station Elementary School students in Winchester received their Harry Potter books. “In my opinion, this title, this is the best book series in all time, of all time, and nothing you say, that anyone says will change my mind,” said Griffin Moore, an 8-year-old student.

“It’s the excitement and joy in their face when they got all their books; you just can’t replace it. It’s just really magical, and that’s a big thing for reading. You know, reading is such a magical thing, and it can spark imagination and just a lifetime of learning,” said Librarian Desiree Moore. As a bonus, Scholastic donated a box set of the complete Harry Potter series to the school library.