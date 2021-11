PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the Kentucky National Guard left Somerset Saturday morning for an overseas deployment.

A group of about 60 people gave them a proper send-off by lining their route to the highway.

They cheered and waved American flags as three buses full of soldiers drove by.

Buffy House, the mother of National Guard Specialist Hunter Thomas, told LEX 18 that they're heading to Africa for a year.