Watch Now
CommunitySenior Lifestyle

Actions

Preston Greens, luxury senior living community offers residents personal care and memory care services

Preston Greens is a luxury senior living community in Lexington, Kentucky
Preston Greens Image 1
CLIFTON HALEY PHOTOGRAPHY
Preston Greens Floral Arranging
Preston Greens Image 1
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 11:24:00-04

LEX18 — SPONSORED CONTENT

Preston Greens Senior Living is Lexington, Kentucky’s luxury senior living community. Our community was thoughtfully designed to inspire you to relax and live each day to the fullest.

Preston Greens Retirement Living Community
Preston Greens Retirement Living Community

Preston Greens Senior Living is nestled in Hamburg and specializes in offering Personal Care and Memory Care. The community boasts a variety of amenities including, three spacious courtyards, a movie theater, a bar lounge, and bistro. It also offers specialized programming in dining, activities, and personalized care plans.

Preston Greens Community Events
Preston Greens Community Events

Preston Greens’ mission is to serve residents, their families, and staff with compassion, dignity, and respect. If you’re ready to explore how you or your loved one can receive the best senior living care possible, please reach out and plan your visit today at (859) 309-1897 or check them out online at prestongreensseniorliving.com.

Preston Greens Dog
Preston Green Pets

.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth