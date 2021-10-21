Pull out your mountain bike and enjoy a thrill-seeking ride at Scott County's Skullbuster Trail

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown is home for many things: The Toyota plant, retired race horses, and some high school basketball history.

You can also find outdoor adventure about 15 minutes away from the city... out in Stamping Ground, which is home to a mountain bike trail with an intimidating name.

Skullbuster Trail has some of the baddest hills you'll find in Central Kentucky.

Bikers say the name lives up to the hype; you'll find miles of challenging terrain.

"It does kind of give it a little bit of allure, you know, Skullbuster," said Curt Ramsey. "It fits perfectly for mountain biking, you know, because it's always possible."

More than a decade ago, this county area was mainly for hikers and horse riders. A lifelong mountain biker, Friddle wanted to bring a trail closer to home.

"At that time, there was only a couple of mountain biking trails around this area, Central Kentucky, and Georgetown really needed it," he said. "It was something that was good access and it's perfect."

Friddle, Curt Ramsey, and others spend dozens of hours keeping a path open.

"A lot of good volunteer work and got community effort to get this a great place to ride," said Kevin Friddle.

To these two friends, the painstaking upkeep is worth the manpower.

The name of the trail, Skullbuster, might be a little intimidating, including some of the hills and challenges here themselves. But the reason bikers love coming out here compared to other places... the tranquility.

"You come out here and you won't hear anything. Besides you know like, the deer, the birds, there's a beagle place right here, you'll hear the beagles hunting and everything. It's just different. It's nice to be out in nature and be a part of it."

Friddle and Ramsey are part of a growing mountain biking community that they say is welcome to anyone who wants to join on a ride.

"Do your research on having a bike, a good quality bike," said Friddle. "Make sure it's up to par and everything because when you go out, you're gonna be away from your car for a while."

And pedal to the medal. Just make sure to wear a helmet.

The Skullbuster Trail is free to ride, and it's open 365 days a year. Learn more at KYMBAbluegrass.org.