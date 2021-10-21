Spotlight on Georgetown: Enjoy a day outdoors with AutumnFest at Bi-Water Farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bi-Water Farm & Greenhouse has been operating for over 60 years and is always a favorite to visit in the fall.

Whether you're enjoying hayrides, walking the corn mazes, picking out pumpkins, or chasing your kids in the many play areas, Bi-Water Farm has a lot to offer during its AutumnFest each year.

Sprawling farmland just outside of downtown Georgetown. Acreage that's been in the family for generations now.

Owner Stephen Fister was three years old when his family moved here. The farm started as a hog and fresh produce farm.

"The farm was nothing like this," said Fister. "We have totally evolved over the years."

It was in 1995 that the family started AutumnFest and opened Bi-Water Farm to the public each fall.

With 20 acres of pumpkins, thousands of mums grown, winding corn mazes, and endless activities for families, each year, people keep coming back.

And each year, a lot of work goes into making AutumnFest happen.

"It's a lot of work. It really is a lot of work," said Fister. "We hire something like 40 employees."

Fister is in business with his two brothers, and a niece is in the business. He says it's a collaboration of family members.

While AutumnFest brings people out to Bi-Water Farm, Fister says it's important to them to always be a production farm and not just a fun farm.

"We insist that this not be Disney World," he says. "We love the idea of Disney World aspects, but we insist that it be a production farm. We have about 5 acres of greenhouses where we sell flowers out of. We still have our fresh produce."

And when AutumnFest wraps up, it takes weeks to dismantle it all and then get the greenhouses revved up to start planting in November and December.

A farm is work no matter the time of year, but work Fister loves and doesn't want to quit any time soon.

"I'm going to let it out there. I'm 66 years old. I have no desire to retire. I really don't."

AutumnFest starts each year the weekend after Labor Day. The last day of AutumnFest this year is October 31.