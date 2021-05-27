Spotlight on Mt. Sterling: Ruth Hunt Candies celebrating 100 years in business this year

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, we are shining the spotlight on Mount Sterling and sharing with you what makes this community so special.

The Montgomery County city is home to Ruth Hunt Candies, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year.

Co-owner Tobby Moore showed us around inside the Mount Sterling candy factory where the decadent — and widely recognizable — confections are created. It's the same way it's always been done.

Ruth Hunt Candies is named after the woman who started it all.

"She had made candies for her bridge club and her friends and family for years," said Larry Kezele, co-owner of Ruth Hunt Candies. "People kept telling her, 'it's so good you should start a business.'"

In 1921, the business was born. There have been some location changes over the decades and an ownership change about 30 years ago. That's when Moore and Kezele bought the company.

But what doesn't change? Sticking to the time-trusted recipes.

"I think we're known for a couple of things; first of all, quality, and I think that's why we've done so well over so many years," said Kezele.

"I think the business itself wouldn't have survived without a good product," said Moore.

Sweets and treats that keep people coming back. And in many cases, that really takes people back.

"It's more than a product; it's sorta like a tradition," said Moore.

A tradition across central Kentucky and beyond. Ruth Hunt Candies has shipped to people in every state and in other countries. But the support and loyalty locally mean the most to them. It makes celebrating 100 years in business so sweet.