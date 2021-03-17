Spotlight on Winchester: Touring the Ale-8-One Factory

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, LEX 18 is putting a spotlight on Winchester. It is a town of rich traditions and Kentucky's very own soft drink: Ale-8-One.

The Ale-8-One Factory is a staple of the Winchester community, churning out millions of bottles every year. It is located about 20 miles east of Lexington. During LEX 18's tour of the Ale-8-One Factory, there was a sea of the signature glass bottles which is part of what makes the brand so iconic.

The history also makes Ale-8-One special. It is a family business and Fielding Rogers is the fourth generation owner.

"It is something you've talked about every day for your whole life, so it is very much in your blood," Rogers explained.

The drink is also ingrained in the Winchester where it was invented almost 95 years ago.

"It blows my mind. Ninety-five years is longer than I can fully grasp," Rogers said. "To be part of it and to keep it going for that many decades and generations, it is good to be part of that."

Rogers' job comes with certain perks such as knowing what is in the secret Ale-8-One formula. The formula lies at the top of a staircase that even public tours don't even have the luxury of visiting. Only a select few family members have access to the room at the top of the staircase.

The factory churns out about 36 million bottles every year, a number they hope to keep growing.