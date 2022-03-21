Take a trip back in time at Old Fort Harrod State Park

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — As you approach Old Fort Harrod State Park, its historic look, stones, and cabins are intriguing to history buffs and beyond.

"They came here in search of land and a new beginning, so they created the town of Harrodsburg first," said David Coleman, who has been the park manager for the last 13 years. He says the park is mostly replicas, but there are some authentic pieces of the park.

"We actually have extremely detailed and accurate records of exactly how the original fort was constructed right down to a map with measurements on it."

Come summer, Old Fort Harrod State Park has interpreters inside the cabins explaining pieces of history and giving context to the park.

During the season, you can also learn from their basket weaver, blacksmith, or soapmaker. Coleman says, "You get a wide variety of different tasks that would have been going on inside the fort in those days."

There is still opportunity to learn some of the significance in the winter months. Coleman says he has burned a fire in a fireplace here before. He and his staff have even cooked chili for lunch.

"We try our best to live it as best we can so when people say well how do you cook on that?! Well I can tell you because I've done it!:

Whether you're interested in the fort or the museum, Coleman says there's plenty to do. The museum has artifacts from the 15th or 16th century, up to the early 1900s.

"You can spend as much or as little time as you want. Some people will buy their ticket and be through the fort in 20 minutes in the winter time like this when there's no interpreter, or 30 minutes in the summer time," said Coleman.

If that's not enough history, Pioneer Cemetery is there too, which is the oldest cemetery in Kentucky.