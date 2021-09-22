LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London's population is shy of about 10,000 people.

Even for a smaller community, it features some of the best sites and routes for avid or beginning cyclists.

Riders say the community has friendly people, and for cyclists, they have good riding partners.

Routes feature scenic views, flat land, hills and there is just a different type of ride for everyone.

"Peaceful, quiet, undisturbed," said Peter Mitchell. "And I think that's for me what makes it so absolutely special."

"Since the early days, I guess I've been on a bicycle," Mitchell added. He moved to London from South Africa about four years ago.

"I can ride out of my front door, get onto the roads with little concern, and within three or four minutes I'm in the countryside," Mitchell said.

Throughout the city, you're reminded of the rich cycling culture. Signs point to some of the best routes.

"Country roads," says Diane Bowling. "So you can just get out and enjoy the scenery and low traffic."

The annual Redbud Ride brings in thousands of riders from outside the commonwealth. Riders like Karen Jewell say London feeling like the Cycling Capital of Kentucky is still a newer concept.

"Probably the last 15 years when the Redbud Ride first began," Jewell says.

Even those who aren't cyclists understand how dedicated this community is. It's not rare to find a group out on the roads or on the trails.

"They are aware that we cycle out here all the time," Jewell says. "We've had a couple of close calls, but for the most part people are very courteous."

"Most people in this county are very respectful of cyclists," Mitchell says. "I think there's an awareness of the cycling community."

The Redbud Ride typically takes place in the spring.