'Step Up For Kids' 100k challenge supports Kentucky youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The YMCA alongside the Kloiber Foundation hosted their second annual Step Up for Kids 100k challenge on Saturday.

Individuals and teams who signed up for the event collected pledges to raise money as they sought the goal of 100,000 steps.

People who signed up were allowed to exercise from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to reach their goal.

"What happens beyond the school day can have a big impact on a child's health and learning, said Paula Anderson, YMCA of Central Kentucky president and CEO. "We want to ensure that all youth reach their full potential by providing safe, engaging spaces for them to learn and grow outside of school."

The money raised this year will help the Y's after school programs for central Kentucky kids.