Storytelling night returns to Lexington after pandemic hiatus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In what’s another example of an event returning as the COVID-19 pandemic nears a close, The Horse’s Mouth Storytelling Night returned Sunday night in Lexington.

The last time the event was held was in March of 2020. It was back Sunday at the West Sixth Brewing Company, with a crowd on hand to watch.

“We are excited, it’s almost like a family reunion of storytellers in Lexington,” said Anna Ross, one of the event’s hosts. “Some of us haven’t seen each other in two and a half years, so this is a pretty exciting time to come back together and hear what’s happened in between.”

Sharing his story of what’s happened since the pandemic began, Ian Corbin said he has gone through a lot personally since then.

“It’s a story about love ending and moving and figuring out what I want to do with the rest of my life,” Corbin said.

He, like the other speakers, were given about 10 minutes each. They plan to hold the events once a month, and invite people who want to speak to reach out to them on Facebook.

The event in returning the same week the WHO said the COVID-19 is nearly out of its’ pandemic phase.