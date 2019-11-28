Menu

UK players, community serve Thanksgiving meals

Posted: 12:28 PM, Nov 28, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-28 18:44:19-05
Leigh Searcy/LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team and people from around the community arrived at the Salvation Army in Lexington for a chance to serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need of a meal.

In a video on social media, Coach Calipari urged those who had neighbors who lived alone to invite them for Thanksgiving Dinner. His team has taken the opportunity to also spread goodwill to their community, by volunteering at the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving feast.

Fans at the meal were also able to receive autographs and take photos with players.

The Salvation Army expects to feed 800 people Thursday. They will also deliver 175 meals to those who can't leave their homes.

