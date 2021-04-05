University of Kentucky's DanceBlue marathon going virtual this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — DanceBlue, the University of Kentucky's dance marathon that raises money for pediatric cancer research, will be held virtually this year.

DanceBlue 2021 will take place on Saturday, April 10, and promises to offer "a new form of accessibility for the audience and dancers." The marathon benefits the Golden Matrix Fund, which works to support the kids of the DanceBlue Kentucky Children's Hospital Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

DanceBlue 2021 will be held from 11 a.m.–8 p.m., April 10, 2021. The detailed schedule of events is listed below.

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Line dance teaching on the Zoom livestream

This is for dancers only! The audience can join the Facebook Livestream at 1 p.m.

1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Programming hours in Zoom rooms

This is also for dancers only.

Facebook livestream for DanceBlue supporters to watch

All DanceBlue supporters are invited to join. This will serve as what is usually the crowd component of the marathon. You can access it by going to DanceBlue's Facebook page. It will include interviews with various committee members, videos, fundraising challenges, peeks into the programming hours, and more.

4:30 p.m.–6 p.m.

Dinner Break

The only activities during this break will be posts on social media.

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Final hours

Everyone is welcome. Dancers, go to the Zoom livestream on the Marathon tab of the DanceBlue website. DanceBlue supporters, go to the Facebook livestream. This time will include the family speakers, the memorial video, the awards, and the total of how much DanceBlue has fundraised this year, so you don't want to miss it!

If you are participating in the DanceBlue 2021 Virtual Dance Marathon, you are asked to follow all UK COVID-19 Safety Guidelines outlined by the university.

For more information about DanceBlue, registration information, or to support its efforts, visit https://www.danceblue.org/.