Vigil held for Lexington's 38th homicide victim of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Lexington police investigate the death of Bobbi Wallace Jr., the community honored his life Saturday with a vigil at Castlewood Park.

"We are asking that everybody considers that this could be your memorial, or this could be somebody else's memorial," said Robinson.

"We are asking everybody to pray for those victims before and after Bobbi's death," said Robert Wallace Sr.

Wallace was the stabbed and killed last Friday on Brian Avenue.

He became the 38th homicide in the city of Lexington in 2022.

"He kept people around all the time. So, I can't see why anyone would want to hurt Bobbi. He would give you the shirt off his back," said Wallace's sister Baneesa Robinson.

Robinson recalled being at an event advocating against Lexington's growing violence days before her brother's murder.

"I just attended and this happened a week later, and this is my brother," she said.

As police still look for answers in Wallace's death, family members want his life to echo in every community.