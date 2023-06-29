Will it go out of 'Style?': NKY city re-names road to Taylor Swift Ave

BELLEVUE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Calling all you Swifties out there!

What if we told you there is a street named for Taylor Swift, and it's not far away?

Taylor Avenue in Bellevue just outside of Cincinnati has gone through a bit of a name change for this weekend. Now, you'll be able to drive your getaway car — down Taylor Swift Avenue.

"I don't think Bellevue has seen this much buzz in a really long time, said Melissa Morandi with the City of Bellevue.

Morandi has coordinated a lot of the signage throughout the city and the city has even issued a proclamation. They're expecting record crowds with not a blank space in sight.

"We should do something to get Swifties here before the concert," she said.

Michelle Payne lives on Taylor Swift Avenue. She loves the sign and has high hopes for this weekend.

"Hopefully she'll make her way here to see it," Payne said.

