Woodford County hosts first ever 'Railroad Days'

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Woodford County celebrated history and heritage along the railway this weekend at their Railroad Days event.

The festivities commenced Saturday and ran through Sunday.

From train rides and museums to walking and driving tours, there were activities for everyone.

The kids zone, complete with face painting and trackless train rides, was a favorite for attendees.

"There is so much history and heritage and commerce that comes from our train industry here," said Woodford County Tourism executive director Emily Downey. "We think a lot of it is hospitality and tourism, but in fact, it's really impactful for our economic environment here."