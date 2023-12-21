Wreaths Across America Camp Nelson organizers speak on how it brings community together

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every year, a chapter of Wreaths Across America works to come out and place a wreath on each service member’s grave at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. There are more than 17,000 service members that have been laid to rest here and this year, they've been able to place more than 13,000 wreaths.

Wreaths Across America started in the 2010s when a Christmas tree farmer family in Maine had extra wreaths that they wanted to place on veterans’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery. The idea spread across the country. At Camp Nelson National Cemetery, they say it's a great way to bring families together and to teach younger generations.

Wreaths Across America Camp Nelson’s Ben Shelley says, “So for us, we think it's very important to remember all the veterans, especially the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in the line of duty, it's also a great way for kids to learn about patriotism. I can't tell you how many kids we had out there this past weekend that were out there with their families or their grandparents and it's just a great memory for everybody to be involved with.”

More than 3,000 volunteers came out for the wreath-laying ceremony on December 16 and helped lay the wreaths. Shelley says it’s amazing to see the community come together, for something so special.

“It's truly amazing for me at least to see the unity of the community, everybody comes out whether it's business owners, elderly people, like I said, before young kids, everybody always comes out and always comes together to put all this on,” says Shelley.

From now from now through mid-January of next year, there's an opportunity for you to get involved. There's a wreath matching program where you can buy a wreath and it will be matched by the national chapter. You can visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.