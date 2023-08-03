Cornbread pancakes are a surprisingly light take on the classic

If it’s Sunday morning and you just can’t decide between cornbread and pancakes for brunch, we have a recipe that may end your struggle once and for all.

Cornbread is a classic American dish with a history that stretches at least as far back as the 15th century in Native American cultures. It can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast with a generous slab of butter and is also often eaten as an accompaniment to many soul food dishes. Pancakes, on the other hand, are a classic morning staple most often eaten drenched in maple syrup (and with butter, of course), alongside eggs and bacon.

Combining the two dishes may not be the most obvious choice, but one creative cook came up with a recipe that’s garnered a lot of positive feedback online. User CocoBean shared her cornbread pancakes recipe on Allrecipes, saying, “These pancakes are requested regularly by my family for breakfast. The recipe is easy to throw together and the taste is yummy!”

Keen to give it a try? To make the recipe you’ll need flour, cornmeal, white sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, milk, buttermilk, eggs and butter.

Start by mixing the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Next, whisk together the wet ingredients in a separate large bowl. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until they are blended well.

Oil a griddle or frying pan and warm it up over medium to high heat. Pour ¼ cup of the batter onto the griddle and cook for approximately a minute and a half or until brown. Then flip and cook until the other side is brown. Continue this process until all the batter has been used. Et voila!

People who have tried the recipe say that the pancakes have great consistency and are light and fluffy in texture. Feel free to top generously with your favorite berries, and of course, don’t forget the butter!

