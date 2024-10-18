Watch Now
1 arrested after shots fired at convenience store on Anniston Drive, police report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to a reported disorder between a clerk and a customer at the Anniston Mini Mart in Lexington on Friday and officials added that "shots were fired" during the incident.

Officials reported that at around 3 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the Mini Mart on a disorder. During that period, police said that "shots were fired," however, additional information was not provided at this time.

The clerk was taken to an area hospital with "minor non-life threatening" injuries not from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

One man was arrested in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

