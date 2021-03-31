Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back Its Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone And Other Spring Treats

Spring is officially here and if the warmer weather and longer days have you craving some ice cream, Dairy Queen is already adding springtime treats to its menu — including the return of a fan-favorite cone.

If you didn’t get a chance to try DQ’s Dreamsicle Dipped Cone last spring, you have another chance this year! Covering DQ’s soft-serve ice cream, the orange-and-vanilla-flavored crunchy coating offers a bright pop of color and a creamy-citrus flavor that’s perfect for springtime.

Dairy Queen

There are also a handful of new spring drinks added to the menu, including a tropical slushie and three milkshakes.

The new Tropical Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush is a vibrant treat for your tastebuds and eyes, with its bold, swirling colors and layered flavors of mango, lemon-lime and lemonade.

The new Chip Shakes, on the other hand, are made with DQ’s creamy soft-serve blended with milk and chocolate chip “confetti,” and then finished with whipped topping. They’re available in three flavors: Choco Hazelnut (made with chocolate-hazelnut spread), Mint Chip (made with crème de menthe) and Raspberry Chip (made with real raspberries).

Dairy Queen

Those new treats and the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone are available at participating DQ locations for a limited time. They join other springtime treats, like the April Blizzard of the Month: Frosted Animal Cookie. The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard blends DQ soft-serve with frosted animal cookies and pink confetti frosting for a whimsical dose of nostalgia.

For an icy treat that has even more nostalgia mixed in, check out this new ice cream flavor inspired by the classic sitcom, “Friends.” Made by Serendipity, the Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream is named after the show’s iconic cafe and features coffee ice cream with a fudge swirl and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

Serendipity Brands

Which icy treat will you be trying first this spring?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.