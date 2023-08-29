Damar Hamlin makes Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster

The NFL confirmed on Tuesday that Damar Hamlin has made the cut, landing a spot on the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster.

The news comes just before the deadline to cut the team's roster down to 53, the league said. The NFL said it was no surprise Hamlin moved forward in the process.

SEE MORE: Simone Biles wins record 8th US Gymnastics title a decade after 1st

It's being called Hamlin's comeback story after he quickly returned to the sport after a shocking cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati in January.

There were reports that Hamlin could possibly see an end to his time with the Bills, but the team appeared impressed enough with him during training and preseason.

His cardiac arrest in January was life-changing for the professional football player, and even took him to Washington as lawmakers announced new legislation in March to increase access to automatic external defibrillators in schools.

It's a tool that proved critical to saving his own life earlier this year.

Hamlin said, “Every kid should have the same access to a lifesaving emergency response that I did.”

In an astounding 40% of cardiac arrests Scripps News examined in U.S. schools over the last three years, life-saving AEDs went unused in the precious minutes before emergency crews arrived. In some cases, children died.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com