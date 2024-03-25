Death of Mizzou student Riley Strain appears to be accidental

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has confirmed that the death of college student Riley Strain appears to have been accidental.

While the final autopsy findings are still pending, officials confirmed to The Tennessean that as of right now, there are no visible signs of foul play.

"Detective attended the autopsy examination," MNPD spokesperson Kris Mumford told the paper. "[It] continues to appear accidental."

The news comes just days after police found the 22-year-old's body in the Cumberland River on Friday.

In audio from a 911 call obtained by Scripps News Nashville on Monday states, a man who was working nearby states he found the body facedown in the river.

Strain was in Nashville visiting his fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri, and went missing on March 8 after a night out on the town. Shortly after, an intense search operation was launched, and on March 17 officials found his bank card near the river. Days later his body was found.

Scripps News Nashville had previously spoken to Strain's parents, who described him as being "a good kid who is full of energy and full of life, with lots of love for his family, friends, sports, and the outdoors."

