Disney Announced ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Already In Production

If you’re as sad as we are that spooky season is officially over, here is some news that will help you cope: Halloween 2022 is shaping up to be truly glorious thanks to recent news about the “Hocus Pocus 2” sequel.

Disney announced on Nov. 1 that production is underway on the sequel right now, and “Hocus Pocus 2” is set to debut on Disney+ next fall! It’s truly exciting news for fans who can’t wait to see the Sanderson sisters on screen again.

Filming has begun in Rhode Island, with scenes already being shot at two school campuses in Providence. Providence schools Moses Brown School and La Salle Academy have been selected as film locations for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which is a bit of change from “Hocus Pocus,” which was filmed almost entirely in downtown Salem, Massachusetts.

Here’s what else we know so far about “Hocus Pocus 2”:

The Original Cast of “Hocus Pocus” Is Coming Back

Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker had already hinted that all three sisters — played by Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy — would want to return for the sequel.

Then, just before Halloween 2020, Midler confirmed that all three original cast members would return to play the witches.

So, not only is Doug Jones returning as Billy Butcherson, but stars Parker, Midler and Najimy will definitely be coming back as the Sanderson sisters!

In addition to our three favorite sisters, other big names are also joining the cast, including Whitney Peak (known for her role as Judith in “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” as well as playing Stella in Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt,” “Crown Lake” and “It Counts”) and Belissa Escobedo (“Don’t Look Deeper” and “The Baker and the Beauty”).

Peak, Buckingham and Escobedo will play three friends who accidentally awaken the Sanderson sisters and unleash their wrath on their town. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso” and “Game of Thrones”), Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Taylor Paige Henderson will also appear in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

We’re Still Waiting for a “Hocus Pocus 2” Trailer

If you are yearning for a “Hocus Pocus 2” trailer, we don’t blame you, because we are dying to know what the revival of this cult classic film is going to look like. But Disney isn’t showing their cards yet.

Disney+ recently promoted the news about the sequel on their social media channels, but instead of giving us a trailer, they just played footage of the Black Flame candle burning, along with an instrumental of the film’s spooky song “Come Little Children” playing in the background:

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.

Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat. pic.twitter.com/DiBAfCHiWX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021

Fall 2022 cannot come soon enough!

