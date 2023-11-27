Dog missing for 2 months rescued by Colorado hikers

A dog that was missing for two months was found by a pair of hikers in Colorado.

On Nov. 19, two hikers were at Meyers Ranch Park when they spotted a dog on the trail and no owner in sight, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The hikers tried to befriend the dog, who was injured and scared. While trying to carry the dog down the mountain, one of the hikers was bit, the sheriff's office said.

Jeffco Open Space rangers and Jeffco Animal Control responded to the park after the hikers called for help.

One of the hikers remained with the dog while the other came down for medical help and showed rescuers where to go, the sheriff's office said. Rescuers successfully hiked in and brought the injured dog down the mountain.

One of the rescuers remembered seeing a lost dog poster in the park more than a month earlier. Animal Control contacted the owner, who met rescuers at the trailhead, the sheriff's office said.

The dog, whose name is Nova, suffered a broken leg and might have to get surgery, but is now resting comfortably at home.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg at Scripps News Denver.

