Don Lemon's show cancelled by Elon Musk after heated interview

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon used "X" ironically to announce that his new talk show on the social media platform has been canceled before it even began.

Musk killed the show one day after Lemon asked him uncomfortably tough questions during an interview for what would have been the first episode of the new program.

Lemon grilled Musk about his recent meeting with former President Donald Trump. Lemon also asked him about his companies Tesla and SpaceX, and about his reported drug use.

Lemon, fired from CNN last year, appeared on his former network later Wednesday to talk about how his deal at "X" unraveled.

After canceling Lemon's show, Musk managed to slam both Lemon and his former employer in a single post on "X" saying, "his approach was basically just CNN, but on social media which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."

The "X" corporate account was more diplomatic. The company repeated Musk's contention that it is a champion of free speech and a home for diverse voices and opinions, and said Lemon is free to publish content on the platform without censorship — it just wouldn’t be paying for it.

The post added, "like any enterprise we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships."

Its latest decision leaves Don Lemon out of the picture.

SEE MORE: CNN fires news anchor Don Lemon

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com