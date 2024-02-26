Carnegie Center talks impact of books on literacy rates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is helping to get books into the hands of more than 1,700 students in Clay County... at no cost to them!

In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, LEX 18's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is providing all seven elementary schools in Clay County with free book fairs.

LEX 18 spoke with Jonathan Hall, a literacy advocate at the Carnegie Center in Lexington, about what this special campaign could do for the kids.

Any and all donations help! Just $6 will help put a book in a child's hands. If you'd like to donate, click here or text LEXGIVE to 50155.