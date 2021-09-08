LEX 18 kicks off 'Give A Child A Book' Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you give a child a book, the possibilities are endless.

"We like to say when you give a child a book, you give a child a chance," said Meredith Delaney, Director of Philanthropic Strategies with the Scripps Howard Foundation.

The Scripps Howard Foundation started this initiative back in 2016 to get books into the hands of kids who need them the most.

Delaney explained, "The mission of the Scripps Howard Foundation is to create a better-informed world. We saw childhood literacy to be such a crucial steppingstone in making sure we achieve that mission."

Across the country, the Scripps Howard Foundation partners up with local Title 1 elementary schools to spread the love of reading. This year, LEX 18 is partnering up with Williams Wells Brown Elementary in Lexington and Waco Elementary in Madison County.

"With this program, we pay special attention to kids in those critical ages of kindergarten through third grade when children are still learning how to read," Delaney said.

The goal is to make sure every child in that age group has a chance to take home 10 new, age-appropriate, and culturally diverse books. Each child gets to hand pick those books from a Scholastic Book Fair.

"Studies have shown that when children get to select their own books, they are more likely to enjoy reading. More importantly, they are going to score higher on comprehension tests," Delaney explained.

$5 equals one book. Simply put, the more donations that come in, the greater the impact we can have right here in our community.

"You're helping kids that will be the future leaders of the Lexington community, and it's just so critical to make sure these kids have access to books to set them up for success in school and in life," Delaney said.

Go to lex18.com/giveabook if you'd like to donate. You can also text LEXGIVE to 345345 or scan the following QR code: