Afraid to haggle? Here are 9 ways to negotiate to get a better price

Do you negotiate lower prices for goods and services? Or demand a refund for something not done properly? If your answer is no, you may be leaving money on the table every time you spend.

From car purchases to billing disputes to deals on resale sites, knowing how to negotiate — or complain effectively — can put cash back in your pocket.

Olivia Schneider is no stranger to wheeling and dealing on Facebook Marketplace. Her secret is offering slightly less than asking price.

"You can't do too much, that's a little insulting," Schneider said. "Maybe 10% under and typically they're just eager to get rid of it."

But Anton Smith, like many others, avoids confrontation altogether.

"I am catastrophically conflict adverse," Smith said.

In 2025 research from the Kelley School of Business Indianapolis, 95% of individuals choose not to negotiate up to 51% of the time.

But experts say negotiating doesn't have to feel like a fight — especially when something goes wrong with a purchase.

9 ways to haggle for a better price

Consumers' Checkbook executive editor Kevin Brasler said the key is knowing how to speak up the right way.

"Persistence usually does pay off. Companies, even the sketchy ones, often are willing to go ahead and issue a refund or redo work or make the situation right, especially if you complain enough," he said. "The key is to complain effectively."

1. Submit concise complaints in writing

Brasler recommends concise, written complaints that stick to the facts and what relief you feel you're entitled to.

His advice: If you want a problem resolved, keep communication brief and include relevant documentation.

"I've seen complaints that run for thousands of words and companies are just less likely to help you because they don't want to have to read all of that," he said.

2. Be reasonable

While you should get money back when things go wrong, Brasler also cautions against overreaching with refund requests.

"You went on a $10,000 vacation and only one part of the trip went wrong, well, don't ask for a full $10,000 refund," he said.

3. Be firm, but polite

It's understandable for customers to be upset when they feel wronged, but stay calm and avoid name-calling.

"It's important not to use terms like 'crooks' or 'thieves' or things like that," Brasler said. "A dispute between a customer and a company now becomes a feud and when that occurs companies are very unlikely to help."

4. Dispute the charge with your credit card company

If a company refuses to help, escalate the situation by contacting your credit card company. If a good or a service wasn't provided as expected you can dispute the charge if you paid with a credit card.

"Nine times out of 10, credit card companies side on behalf of their cardholders, their consumers, in these disputes," Brasler said.

5. Take your complaint to social media

Brasler urges customers to give a company the chance to make things right before posting a scathing review online. However, if you're unable to resolve an issue through traditional channels, it may be time to take action by reaching out on social media.

"A lot of companies make it just impossible to get to their phone trees online to reach a human being. In those cases, I think it's worth taking it public," Brasler said.

Many companies have teams that monitor was is being said about the brand online. They may step in to resolve an issue as a way to prove they take complaints seriously.

What about making a purchase? Brasler has advice there, too.

6. Do your homework

Whether you're negotiating the price of lawn service, or secondhand furniture on Facebook Marketplace, have an idea of the going rate.

Don't be afraid to bring this up, according to advice from American Express, especially if the item is more expensive than market value.

7. Don't show how badly you want something

As the credit card company puts it, "Why should a seller cut you a deal if they know you'll pay more?"

If you show the seller or salesperson you're willing to say "no," you'll hold the upper hand.

8. Ask for small extras instead of big discounts

Perhaps you won't find success in lowering the price of something, but you may be able to get small stuff thrown in.

Renting a home? Ask for a few days free to move your belongings. Purchasing new appliances? Ask for free delivery and installation. Found a TV at a garage sale? Ask if the speakers are included.

9. Be willing to walk away

If bargaining just isn't working in your favor, don't be afraid to walk, especially if the final price isn't within your budget.

Other rules of haggling

Not every situation calls for negotiation. Hospitality worker Brad Brooks said trying to bargain in a restaurant is a bad idea.

"Imagine that! Somebody says this beer is going to be $6. And I come to you and say, 'How about $5?'" Brooks said. "Hurts the small businesses all the way to the top."

Amex also cautions against lowballing. A good rule of thumb is any offer below 25% of the ticket price is "a slap in the face," Amex reports.

When the situation is right, though, it's worth giving negotiation a try, so you don't waste your money.

