From slime to ‘Farting Fugglers’ — budget toys everyone will be talking about

Price isn't the only challenge if you're shopping for holiday toys this season. Inventory shortages and tariff-related price increases are creating additional hurdles for parents.

"We have definitely seen some increases in prices," said Marci Harman, owner of Flying Pig Toys.

She said while most price hikes are on products made in China, toys from Europe have been impacted as well.

"Especially ones that are wooden toys," Harman said. "Sourcing of the lumber has also gone up."

Hot gifts on a budget

To help families shopping for kids this season, Harman has stocked her shelves with items under $30, from dolls to LEGO and Minecraft sets.

James Zahn, senior editor of The Toy Insider, said while times are tough, families still want great play experiences for their kids.

"Despite the fact that there's some doom and gloom out there in the headlines, consumers are still spending," Zahn said. "I think that really is a testament to the fact that families want to do right by their kids and they want to have a magical, memorable holiday season."

Why rush to buy?

Zahn said Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are starting to surface. The wild card, though, is inventory. Zahn said holiday stock arrived late due to production shutdowns in China earlier this year.

"It was later than ever this year. It was in October," Zahn explained. "If a product becomes really hot, there's not a guarantee that it's going to get restocked in time," Zahn said.

This year, Harman expects “Wicked” movie-themed products to sell out fast, “Wicked ornaments, journals, puzzles," Harman said.

For more gift ideas, check out The Toy Insider’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, or visit your local toy store.

Either way, experts say don't delay, so you don't waste your money.

