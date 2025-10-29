Save on expensive cold and flu medicine, as sniffle season begins

As we head into peak virus season with holiday celebrations around the corner, over-the-counter medications can put a serious dent in your wallet. But there are smart ways to save on cold and flu remedies without compromising your health.

At Day's Pharmacy, Kevin Day is busy helping customers with their coughs and sniffles.

"If we get the right drug at the right price, that’s what care looks like and that’s what we’re all about," he said.

Over-the-counter savings

Day admits over-the-counter medications can be expensive, with some 24-hour medications now close to $30 per box. He says shorter-duration, immediate-release options can be less pricey.

For example, he said, a generic Sudafed offering four to six hours of relief sells for less than $10, versus 24-hour Allegra-D that sells for close to $30.

Day also suggests choosing generic versus brand-name drugs, which can save 40% or more.

"The generics have to be the same. Same strength, same ingredient," Day said. "They just sell at a lower price point without some of the multi-billion-dollar marketing budgets that the big companies sell."

What to buy this cold and flu season

Dr. Paul Bradley, an internist and chief medical officer for Scripta Insights, suggests using your HSA or FSA to stock your medicine cabinet.

He suggests having the following on hand:



Acetaminophen for fevers

Mucinex for cough and cold symptoms

Benadryl for allergy symptoms

Pepto-Bismol for relief from gastrointestinal issues

Cough drops for cough and cold symptoms

Extra boxes of tissues

Also, saline nasal spray, which he says is often overlooked.

"You may be sneezing all over the place, but the mucous membranes inside your nose tend to dry out," Bradley said, "and keeping those moist is really helpful because that's how your antibodies get down into the lining of your nose and then try to fight the germs."

He adds that a COVID-19 testing kit could save you from having to leave the house and visit a packed office or urgent care.

"You might not even have to go to the doctor's office. You might be able to just get a virtual visit," Bradley said.

And don't forget a thermometer.

"They're super inexpensive now. Pick whichever one looks easiest to use," Bradley said.

What you can skip

If money is tight, he says skip supplements for your immune system.

"The data is just not available. That doesn't mean it's bad. But that just means I can't tell you that, 'Oh, this really helps,'" Bradley said.

At his pharmacy, Day suggests buying larger sizes, which cost more upfront but less per dose.

"You definitely get more for your money," Day said.

We could be in for a long cold season, but a local pharmacist can help find the best medications at the best price so you don't waste your money.

