Simple maintenance to add years to your car's life, avoiding high new car prices

With average new car prices near the $50,000 mark, more drivers are looking for ways to keep their current vehicles running longer.

It starts with something most drivers already know they should be doing: changing the oil.

"Fluid maintenance is the best thing you can do for your vehicle. Oil changes, transmission fluid, driveline changes," said Matt Overbeck, certified mechanic and owner of Overbeck Auto Services.

While it’s tempting to defer recommended fluid maintenance, fluids are the lifeblood of vehicle systems. They’re also cheaper than pricey parts for repairs.

"At the end of the day, it seems expensive, but these components these days are super expensive," Overbeck said.

When should fluids be changed?

For drivers who want their car to reach 100,000 miles, Overbeck said the standard 10,000- to 15,000-mile service intervals recommended for many new vehicles may be too long.

"If you plan to keep the vehicle long term, shortening those intervals is always a good idea," Overbeck said.

Here are key fluids that require regular maintenance, according to recommendations from AutoZone:



Motor oil: depends on year, make, model and engine

Transmission fluid: every 25-40,000 miles

Brake fluid: flushed every 25,000 miles

Engine coolant: depends on what you drive

Power steering fluid: every 60-80,000 miles

Differential fluid: every 80-120,000 miles

Windshield washer fluid: as needed

Of course, each vehicle is different, so it’s best to refer to your owner’s manual for the correct intervals.

Putting off recommended maintenance for too long can lead to far more expensive problems — including an engine rebuild or full replacement.

"It is not uncommon to see engine replacements run in excess of $15,000 these days," Overbeck said. "Transmissions can be $7,000, $8,000, $10,000, depending on the model."

Tires and other upgrades

Beyond fluid changes, other upgrades that can extend the life of a vehicle include:



Replacing spark plugs around every 100,000 miles

Upgrading the brake pads

Replacing worn tires

Doc Watson, with Bosch Automotive Aftermarket, said most drivers don’t realize tires come with a date that shows when they were put into production.

Even when tires look new, tire companies recommend they only be used for 10-12 years.

"Let's say you inherited a grandpa or grandma's car. It's been sitting for years. The tires look new," Watson said. "You need to have those tires checked. Look at that date, right? Because they will dry rot."

At the very least, Watson said drivers should check their tire pressure regularly.

"Because underinflated, you're going to use more gasoline. And it's hard on the tire, and it causes them to rupture prematurely," Watson said.

Budgeting for smaller repairs now can help drivers avoid the sticker shock of a new car later. As Overbeck put it, the cheapest maintenance is also the most critical.

"An oil change is the cheapest thing you are going to do for your vehicle. And it's the most important," Overbeck said.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

