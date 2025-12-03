Thinking about a 'thrifty' Christmas? Consider a resale shop

Secondhand gifting is growing in popularity as shoppers look to save money and give something meaningful this holiday season.

"You are going to find items that are unique. You are not going to see a whole shelf full of the same item," said Stephanie Aldridge, who manages Legacies Upscale Resale, a non-profit resale and consignment shop in Cincinnati.

Aldridge shared unique gift options like bracelets for as little as $5. The store offers vintage necklaces for $10 each, a 1950s mid-century modern ice bucket for $30, and classic Christmas tree ornaments starting at $3.

"These are items that all have history and stories behind them. We are keeping things out of landfills," Aldridge said. "It will make that gift giving a more fun, enjoyable experience."

The National Retail Federation found 59% of shoppers would consider giving a secondhand gift this year to save money and get greater value for the gifts they purchase.

"I think what you see, especially with younger generations, it's not even just OK. It's actually the preferred gift," said Kate Sanner, co-founder and CEO of Beni, a search engine that aggregates inventory from secondhand retailers like Poshmark, The RealReal, Depop and eBay.

Before you buy something new, Beni suggests checking those sites and flagging cheaper options.

"Before I buy this new and full price, is it sitting on a secondhand site for 50, 60, 70% off? And what you'll find is that oftentimes it is," Sanner said.

Sanner said about 30% of listings on Beni are actually new with tags.

"It's stuff that was liquidated. It's things that were returned but couldn't be resold," she said.

Safely buy items secondhand

Whether you're thrifting online or in person, Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau urges shoppers to arm themselves with information so they don't overpay.

"There are tags on every piece of clothing that tell you the year and the month it was made," McGovern said. "Looking at that tag, knowing how old is this item, is it worth anything?"

To steer clear of scammers while secondhand shopping, the BBB recommends consumers take the following steps:



Check reviews of the seller and the platform

Inspect listings closely when shopping online

Look for wear, stains and tears if shopping in person

McGovern recommends you check out a company’s business profile on BBB.org to see if other consumers have filed complaints and how those complaints were resolved.

"Especially when you're buying through the secondhand websites — make sure that you know, if something does go wrong, there is some recourse for you," she said.

Aldridge said once you visit a thrift shop, you'll be hooked.

"It's the hunt. I feel like we’re all like Indiana Jones. We are going in to find that really special item that you are not going to see everywhere," she said.

So consider secondhand gifts this holiday season, so you don’t waste your money.

