This Dreametech wet/dry vacuum is futuristic and even fun to use

If spending less time cleaning is one of your 2023 goals, the new H12 Pro wet-dry Dreametech vacuum may be the solution you need.

The new H12 Pro Dreametech vacuum has three levels of cleaning for small or large messes, an auto mode for standard cleaning, a suction mode for big spills and dual-sided edge cleaning so you can get close to walls. It also has a self-clean feature, a hot air drying feature and a built-in serrated brush scraper so that messes are suctioned off into the water tank.

The vacuum features a voice assistant that lets you know what mode it’s in, when you need more water, when it’s charging and when it’s cleaning. The battery has a runtime of 35 minutes per charge and the 900-ml clean water tank means you can clean around 2,150 square feet before needing a refill. It is made to clean up everything from a spilled bowl of cereal to pet messes and more.

Priced at $499.99, the Dreamtech H12 Pro is available on the brand’s website and on Amazon (where it has a 4.9-star rating). Dreametech sent me the vacuum to test to see if it performs as it says and if it’s worth the $500 price tag.

Upon arrival, I’ll admit that the H12 Pro vacuum looks a bit intimidating. Because of the digital screen and voice assistant, it is unlike any wet or dry vacuum I’ve used before. It all felt pretty futuristic. Once you read the manual, however, you’ll see that it’s much simpler than it looks. Setup only took a few minutes.

The vacuum is quite heavy, weighing close to 14 pounds. Because it is self-propelled, however, it is still pretty easy to push despite the weight. The self-propelled action is actually pretty strong, so be ready for it to take off as soon as you turn it on and lean it back. The swivel mechanism is also the best I’ve ever seen on a vacuum, which makes it easy to maneuver.

I first tested the Dreametech vacuum on hardwood floors that did not have any specific spills to clean up and were freshly vacuumed. To my surprise, the water was actually quite dirty, so the H12 Pro definitely cleaned the floors more deeply than my vacuum alone. Then I moved to my tiled entryway, purposely spilling some water to see how well the suction mode worked. It not only cleaned up the water instantly, but did so without making any more noise. It even put the perfect amount of water on the floor during the process, as the clean water it left dried quickly without leaving any streaks.

When done, I emptied the dirty water, leaving the clean water in the tank so the vacuum could perform a self-clean when I put it back on the base.

The H12 Pro is by far the quietest wet/dry vacuum I’ve ever used. I was able to talk over it by just barely raising my voice. It worked exactly as described and was fun to use thanks to all of the lights, buttons and voice options. The battery lasted longer than it took me to clean all of my floors. The fact that it self-cleans and even dries the brush roll itself definitely saved me time.

While I didn’t really find any specific downsides because this wet and dry vacuum works exactly as described, you should definitely consider the price before purchasing.

If you have a household with young children or pets — or perhaps you’re messy yourself — it’s likely worth the price. However, if you don’t have a lot of hardwood or tile in your home or only deal with the occasional spill, a Swiffer Wet-Jet is probably sufficient.

Want to do some comparison-shopping? Tineco Floor One S3 wet-dry vacuum is a lower-priced option at $399.99. With nearly 18,000 5-star reviews, customers say the Tineco vacuum is easy to use, has good suction power and is worth the money. It has a 4.5-star rating from more than 22,500 customers.

One of Dreametech’s previous wet-dry vacuum models, the H11, is also still available and has a 4.2-star rating from almost 400 users. It’s currently on sale for $299.99. You can then save another $40 by clipping a coupon a checkout, which brings the total price to $259.99.

If you’d rather take all the work out of cleaning your floors, Dreametech also makes an auto-emptying robot vacuum and mop, which I was also able to test and really enjoyed. The robot vacuum-cleaned and mopped all my floors pretty quickly, picking up hair and dirt while leaving my floors shiny. It’s on sale for $399.99, but you can clip a $50 coupon.

If you’ve been eyeing a product like this, now might be a good time to buy!

