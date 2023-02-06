Dunkin’ has heart-shaped donuts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day treats have arrived at Dunkin’! They include returning fan favorites and a brand-new members-only drink inspired by a classic dessert.

Available now for a limited time, Dunkin’ Rewards members can sip on the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte, inspired by the chain’s brownie batter donut. The drink combines espresso with what the chain calls “gooey, bowl-licking” brownie batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and sprinkles.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app. If you’re not a member, all you have to do is sign up. Membership is free and will also allow you to earn points with your purchases toward free food and drinks.

Dunkin'

Along with the exclusive drink, Dunkin’ Rewards members will find a handful of deals in the app through Feb. 28, including a free medium iced coffee, free medium hot coffee, free bagel minis or stuffed biscuit bites with a purchase. You can also get a $2 medium cold brew daily when you order ahead through the app.

Other Valentine’s goodies available for a limited time include the returning Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte, a swirled mocha latte with cocoa powder and mocha syrup drizzle, and the Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with green tea.

Some special donuts are returning, too: heart-shaped Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice Donuts. The Cupid’s Choice is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkles.

Dunkin'

If you don’t have a Dunkin’ near you, you can still enjoy donut-shop flavors in your Valentine’s treats with new Dunkin’ Chocolates from Frankford Candy.

The chocolates come in three flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme. You’ll find them in either a munchkin box or, for Valentine’s Day, a heart shape.

Frankford Candy

You can also buy Dunkin’ Iced Coffe Jelly Beans and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts. Flavors include Toasted Coconut, Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte and Butter Pecan.

Of course, you don’t have to go to Dunkin’ if you’re looking for seasonal treats. You can get Valentine’s Day-themed food everywhere right now. Dairy Queen has a Triple Truffle Blizzard with chocolate, peanut butter, fudge and caramel flavors, along with soft-serve ice cream. Krispy Kreme also has a Valentine’s day collection.

Or you could run to the grocery store and pick up Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries and White Chocolate Strawberry Shake M&Ms, which feature strawberry shake-flavored white chocolate.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

