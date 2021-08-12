Dunkin’s Fall Drinks Will Be Available Soon

Fall is arriving at Dunkin‘ earlier than ever before this year, with pumpkin and apple drinks and fall sweet treats coming to menus on Aug. 18.

Along with their classic pumpkin-flavored beverages and sweet treats, they have also added three new fall drinks that sound perfect for a crisp fall morning.

Starting with everyone’s favorite fall flavor, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte will return. It brings with it a brand new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which takes Dunkin’s cold brew and adds a pumpkin flavor swirl. The drink is then topped with a new pumpkin cream cold foam (which is orange and has notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg) and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping.

Dunkin'

For those not into pumpkin, or even coffee for that matter, also new are the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

The apple cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher features Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with green tea and B vitamins. The apple cranberry with coconut Refresher has apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, which are combined with coconut milk.

Dunkin'

You can also have Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl added to any drink, including hot or iced coffee, chai lattes, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and even frozen chocolate.

Lastly, pumpkin doughnuts, doughnut holes and muffins will also return, along with an apple cider doughnut, which is made with an apple cider cake ring that is tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin'

Starbucks hasn’t yet said when their pumpkin spice latte will appear on menus this fall, but you can expect it to be soon. Last year, they returned earlier than they did the year before, showing up on Aug. 25.

While you wait for that first sip of the PSL made by a Starbucks barista, you can grab the coffee chain’s grocery store products that are already on shelves — if you don’t mind making your own drinks. You’ll find Starbucks’ pumpkin spice flavored creamer and pumpkin spice flavored coffee, along with maple pecan and Fall Blend K-Cups.

New this year, you can also get pumpkin spice-flavored non-dairy creamer. If you’re not ready for hot coffee yet (after all, it is still August), you might want to try Starbucks’ new pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate instead. Keep it in your refrigerator and pour yourself a glass at home any time.

The new Starbucks pumpkin spice creamer is a blend of almond milk and oat milk with the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, while the cold brew concentrate is a cold-steeped version of their coffee, also with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Starbucks

For those that prefer their pumpkin flavors in dessert, Dairy Queen has also already announced the return of two fall treats: the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. They’ll be back on menus for a limited time beginning Aug. 30.

Are you excited for the return of pumpkin-flavored coffees and treats?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.