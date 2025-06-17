Elderly couple dies in church van crash on Father's Day in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Father's Day tragedy struck Franklin County when a First Corinthian Baptist Church van crashed into a telephone pole, killing an elderly couple on their way to Sunday service, according to Kentucky State Police.

The victims, Joseph and Carolyn Jackson, had been active members of the church since the 1970s.

Their granddaughter, Chynna Jackson, said the accident was shocking because her grandparents had been taking the same route weekly for years.

"I was just thinking positively. It could be just minor. You know?" Chynna said.

Chynna was waiting for Sunday mass to end before texting her grandfather, Joseph, a Father's Day message. When she received the devastating news from her father.

"It was unexpected when they told us," Chynna said.

The family explained that the church would pick up Joseph and Carolyn not only for service, but to pick up groceries and run errands as well.

"You know, even on that day she still made a post that she was thankful for waking up this morning. This is the last thing she probably thought was going to happen. It's so crazy," Chynna said.

Pastor Leslie Whitlock described the loss as one that extends beyond the Jackson family.

"They were a pillar in this community. They were together 60 years there was showing a lot of folk that if you trust in God and forgive and forgive. You can make it in marriage. They were role models in this city, so in this church. So they left a good legacy and a good example," Whitlock said.

According to Pastor Whitlock, the couple had been actively involved in church activities for decades, running youth camps, creating flower displays, and coordinating holiday events.

"God has blessed her so much, and she realized that where she came from and where she comes in life. And success to me, with her, is how many lives did she touch? She touched so many lives," Whitlock said.

Their granddaughter remembers them as people who were always there to listen and guide others.

"I think that's who they were at the end of the day, good role models, a person somebody could lean on when they just need somebody to just hear them. I think I'll take that with me for life," Chynna said.

"Even if you had something negative to say to them, they're not gonna look at you any any type of way. They're gonna hear you out and tell you what to do next," she added.

Chynna said her grandparents' positive influence extended not just to her but to the entire city of Frankfort.

"You know, they are definitely gonna lead us in the most positive way ever," Chynna said.

Pastor Whitlock said the church plans to hold a funeral that celebrates the couple's lives rather than mourning their loss, honoring a couple who devoted themselves to making Franklin County a better place to live.

The family is still making funeral arrangements.