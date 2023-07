LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is bringing his "Me vs Myself: The College Tour" to Rupp Arena at 8 p.m. Friday, September 29.

He will be joined by special guests Toosii and Kaliii.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21.

More information can be found here.