Aerosmith announces farewell tour with stop in Louisville in January 2024

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years of being together. The Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday, May 1, 2023 the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file)
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 01, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rock & roll band Aerosmith has announced the dates for their 40-date farewell tour, including a stop in Louisville in January 2024.

Aerosmith will perform Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center with special guests The Black Crowes.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

General on sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 local time on ticketmaster.com.

