Aerosmith announces farewell tour with stop in Louisville in January 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rock & roll band Aerosmith has announced the dates for their 40-date farewell tour, including a stop in Louisville in January 2024.

Aerosmith will perform Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center with special guests The Black Crowes.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go!



For more info visit: https://t.co/rsuutHrYmY pic.twitter.com/8HkmrQlIrn — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 1, 2023

General on sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 local time on ticketmaster.com.