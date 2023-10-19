Watch Now
Bad Bunny announces Louisville stop in April as part of Most Wanted Tour

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Bad Bunny, who will star in the future Marvel film “El Muerto,” addresses the audience during the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 13:43:46-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Global recording artist Bad Bunny will make a stop in Kentucky as part of his 2024 Most Wanted Tour.

The tour includes 47 shows in 31 different North American cities, including a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on April 22, 2024.

Fans are asked to register to help block bots and scalpers before tickets go on sale. You can register here.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.

