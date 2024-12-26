Beyoncé's performance highlighted Netflix's NFL debut on Christmas Day

(AP) — Beyoncé provided more excitement than either game during Netflix’s NFL debut on Christmas Day.

Riding into her halftime appearance on a white horse, the 32-time Grammy winner rocked her hometown Houston crowd in a nearly 13-minute performance on Wednesday. She surprised fans by bringing out Shaboozey to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin” and Post Malone joined her for “Levii’s Jeans.”

The action on the field didn’t live up to expectations as the NFL showcased four of the AFC’s top five teams. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce exposed a glitch in Pittsburgh’s defense during Kansas City’s 29-10 rout in the first game. The broadcast itself went off just fine.

