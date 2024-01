LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Billy Strings has announced new shows for his headline spring tour, including a stop at Rupp Arena on April 26 and 27.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale on January 10 at 10:00 a.m., and general sale will begin on January 12 at 10:00 a.m.

To buy tickets, go to Billy Strings | Tour.