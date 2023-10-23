blink-182 coming to Rupp Arena in August 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Award-winning punk band blink-182 is heading on a stadium and arena tour throughout North America, which includes a stop at Rupp Arena.

The band will be in Lexington on August 1, 2024. Rock band "Pierce The Veil" will serve as the opening act for the Rupp Arena show.

Band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will debut their new album "One More Time" for the first time in the U.S. and Canada.

The band's new album marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom, and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 27. Click here to get tickets.