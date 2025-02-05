Watch Now
Bourbon & Beyond 2025 lineup announced

Bourbon &amp; Beyond via X
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon & Beyond announced on Wednesday the lineup for its 2025 festival, which will be held from Sept. 11 to 14 at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

According to a release, the 7th year of Bourbon & Beyond will feature more than 120 artists performing on five different stages.

Here are just a few of those features:

  • Thursday: The Lumineers, Benson Boone, and Alabama Shakes
  • Friday: Phish, Khruangbin, and Joe Bonamassa
  • Saturday: Sturgill "Johnny Blue Skies" Simpson, Jack White, and Vance Joy
  • Sunday: Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, and Megan Moroney

For more information and an entire list of artists, go to Home - Bourbon & Beyond 2025.

